 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints granted permission to visit with Derek Carr

  
Published February 7, 2023 01:56 PM
nbc_pft_carr_230203
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they envision the Raiders making Derek Carr a free agent the day before his $40.4 million becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster February 15.

With just over a week before the $40.4 million in guarantees kick in on Derek Carr’s Raiders contract, a potential trade partner has emerged.

The Saints have been granted permission to visit with Carr, according to multiple reports.

While the visit is planned for Wednesday, no deal is imminent, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Carr, who has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal, is doing his due diligence.

If Carr does end up playing for the Saints, he’d be reunited with his first head coach. Dennis Allen compiled an 8-28 record as the Raiders head coach from 2012-2014. He was fired after the club started the 2014 season 0-4 with Carr — a second-round rookie — at quarterback.

Last week, Carr said that he had not been granted permission to talk with any potential trade suitors. He also reiterated his stance that he would not extend the deadline for his contract guarantees to kick in.

Presumably, the Raiders would agree to trade or simply release Carr before his $40.4 million becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15. But it also appears to be in Carr’s best interest — and also the interest of the team that would eventually acquire him — if Carr is released and becomes a free agent by that date .