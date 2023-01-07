 Skip navigation
Saints have given Broncos permission only to meet with Sean Payton, for now

  
Published January 7, 2023 04:48 PM
nbc_pft_hamlinlessons_230106
January 6, 2023 07:45 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the valuable lessons being learned from Damar Hamlin's medical emergency, and praise New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation to local communities.

The Saints still hold Sean Payton’s contactual rights. And the Saints have placed clear limitations on the ability of the Broncos to talk to Payton about possibly acquiring those rights.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints have authorized the Broncos to meet with Payton, and nothing more. They can’t negotiate a contract with him, and they can’t offer him the head coaching job.

That said, we all know how the NFL world works. Some way, somehow, Payton will make it known to the Broncos what he wants and/or the Broncos will make it known to Payton what they’ll pay. Unless Payton is doing this simply to gauge interest elsewhere, he likely already knows that the Broncos will make him an offer he wouldn’t refuse.

Taking the job also would mean Payton wouldn’t refuse the chance to work with quarterback Russell Wilson. At a time when many wonder whether Wilson is fixable, Payton apparently thinks Wilson is -- unless this is all about getting other teams interested in chasing Payton.

What would the Saints want for Payton? The Saints know, and the Broncos undoubtedly have an idea. In the end, however, the Saints control the process -- Payton will only go where the Saints let him go. The fact that the Saints have let Payton talk to the Broncos suggests that, if the Broncos want Payton and if Payton wants the Broncos, they’ll work something out.