Saints lead Panthers 7-0 at halftime

The Panthers and Saints are playing one of just a few games in Week 18 with no postseason implications. But both teams are playing to win and New Orleans holds a 7-0 lead at halftime.

New Orleans got off to a strong start with Chris Olave hauling in a 25-yard touchdown to cap the team’s opening drive. It was Olive’s fourth touchdown of the season and put the receiver over 1,000 yards on the year.

The Saints had a couple of chances to extend their lead but didn’t cash in. Wil Lutz missed a 44-yard field goal wide left to keep the score at 7-0 early in the second quarter. Then midway through the period, Alvin Kamara was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the Carolina 20 for a turnover on downs.

Carolina was driving late in the first half but Sam Darnold tossed an interception to safety Tyrann Mathieu to end the threat.

But the Saints gave it right back with an Olave fumble to keep the score at 7-0 entering halftime.

Darnold finished the first half 2-of-8 passing for 4 yards with an interception.

On the other side, Andy Dalton is 9-of-14 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown. Alvin Kamara has 74 yards on 14 carries.

Panthers left guard Brady Christiensen was carted to the locker room during the first half with an ankle injury and was subsequently ruled out. Michael Jordan took over at left guard. Panthers right guard Austin Corbett also went down with an injury late in the first half.