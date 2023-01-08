 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints lead Panthers 7-0 at halftime

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:19 AM
nbc_csu_pantherssaints_2315
January 5, 2023 12:32 PM
Both the Panthers and Saints are eliminated from playoff contention ahead of their Week 18 clash, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio perceive them to be heading in different directions anyway.

The Panthers and Saints are playing one of just a few games in Week 18 with no postseason implications. But both teams are playing to win and New Orleans holds a 7-0 lead at halftime.

New Orleans got off to a strong start with Chris Olave hauling in a 25-yard touchdown to cap the team’s opening drive. It was Olive’s fourth touchdown of the season and put the receiver over 1,000 yards on the year.

The Saints had a couple of chances to extend their lead but didn’t cash in. Wil Lutz missed a 44-yard field goal wide left to keep the score at 7-0 early in the second quarter. Then midway through the period, Alvin Kamara was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the Carolina 20 for a turnover on downs.

Carolina was driving late in the first half but Sam Darnold tossed an interception to safety Tyrann Mathieu to end the threat.

But the Saints gave it right back with an Olave fumble to keep the score at 7-0 entering halftime.

Darnold finished the first half 2-of-8 passing for 4 yards with an interception.

On the other side, Andy Dalton is 9-of-14 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown. Alvin Kamara has 74 yards on 14 carries.

Panthers left guard Brady Christiensen was carted to the locker room during the first half with an ankle injury and was subsequently ruled out. Michael Jordan took over at left guard. Panthers right guard Austin Corbett also went down with an injury late in the first half.