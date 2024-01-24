Saints plan to interview Mike Sullivan for offensive coordinator

The Raiders aren’t the only team interested in interviewing Mike Sullivan for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are scheduling an interview with Sullivan as well. Sullivan is currently the Steelers quarterbacks coach and he called their offensive plays after offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired during the regular season.

Sullivan is not expected to be a candidate to succeed Canada in that role. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he plans to look outside the organization for the next coordinator.

Sullivan spent the last three seasons on the Steelers’ staff. He has previous offensive coordinator experience with the Giants and Buccaneers.