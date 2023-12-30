Saints put Ryan Ramczyk on injured reserve

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s long-term NFL future is uncertain due to the knee problems that he’s been dealing with for the last few years, but his short-term future is now set in stone.

Ramczyk will not be returning to the field anytime soon. The Saints placed Ramczyk on injured reserve on Saturday.

The move rules Ramczyk out for the final two weeks of the regular season and he’d have to miss at least two postseason games before he’d have any chance of returning. That’s unlikely given both the way the Saints have played this season and the way Ramczyk talked about his condition this week.

Veteran tackle Cameron Erving was signed off the practice squad to take Ramczyk’s roster spot. They also elevated defensve back Shemar Jean-Charles for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.