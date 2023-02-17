 Skip navigation
Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood

  
Published February 17, 2023 01:22 PM

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood will be sticking around New Orleans.

The Saints announced on Friday that they have re-signed Kirkwood to a one-year deal. No other terms were announced.

Kirkwood appeared in five games for the Saints last season and caught two passes for 18 yards. He also played nine games for the Saints in 2018 and 2019 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He had 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns in those appearances.

Kirkwood spent his time between Saints stints with the Panthers. He had four catches for 30 yards during his time in Carolina.

The Saints will have several other decisions to make at wide receiver this offseason. Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty are set for unrestricted free agency while Juwan Johnson and Marquez Callaway are going to be restricted free agents.