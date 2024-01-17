Saints request interview with Shane Waldron for offensive coordinator

The Saints are looking at another NFC West coach to potentially be their offensive coordinator.

New Orleans has requested to interview Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for the position, according to multiple reports.

Waldron has been the Seahawks’ OC since 2021. Seattle finished No. 16, No. 9, and No. 17 in points scored along with No. 20, No. 13, and No. 21 in total yards over the last three seasons. With a new head coach coming in, Seattle may not want to retain Waldron for 2024.

Before heading to the Pacific Northwest, Waldron was with the Rams from 2017 to 2020 under head coach Sean McVay. He began as the team’s tight ends coach before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018. He added quarterbacks coach to his duties in 2019 before going back to passing game coordinator in 2020.

The Saints have also reportedly requested to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for their coordinator vacancy.

Former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden could also be a candidate to either join the staff or be the team’s next play-caller.

New Orleans fired former offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael earlier this week.