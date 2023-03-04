Saints restructure contracts of Demario Davis, Taysom Hill

The Saints are continuing to restructure contracts as they work to get ready for the start of the new league year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that linebacker Demario Davis and tight end Taysom Hill are the latest players to have their contracts reworked. The moves created $12.724 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

Davis started every game last season and finished the year with 106 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Hill ran 96 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 77 yards and two scores. He completed 13-of-19 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints have also created cap space by tweaking the contracts of safety Tyrann Mathieu, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, safety Marcus Maye, center Erik McCoy, and kicker Wil Lutz. They also signed defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon to a contract extension.