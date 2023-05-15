 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saints to sign Jack Heflin

  
Published May 15, 2023 11:48 AM

Another XFL player is headed back to the NFL.

Defensive lineman Jack Heflin is signing with the Saints, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Heflin spent the XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. Before that, he spent time with the Packers and Giants over the last two seasons. He appeared in four games with Green Bay in 2021, playing 17 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He then played one game for New York last season, recording 23 defensive snaps.

Heflin, 25, played his college ball at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa in 2020.