Saints trade Adam Trautman to Broncos in pick swap
Published April 29, 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean Payton’s scouting style, which has been influenced by Bill Parcells and Nick Saban, and spell out why he’ll always have another option at QB ready just in case.
Adam Trautman will get another chance to play for Sean Payton.
Trautman, a tight end who was drafted by the Saints in 2020, has been traded to the Broncos.
The compensation consists of Trautman and a seventh-round pick going to Denver in exchange for a sixth-round pick going to New Orleans.
Payton liked Trautman’s potential when drafting him out of Dayton and will now get a chance to coach him again in Denver. Through three NFL seasons Trautman has 60 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.