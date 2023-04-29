Saints trade Adam Trautman to Broncos in pick swap

Adam Trautman will get another chance to play for Sean Payton.

Trautman, a tight end who was drafted by the Saints in 2020, has been traded to the Broncos.

The compensation consists of Trautman and a seventh-round pick going to Denver in exchange for a sixth-round pick going to New Orleans.

Payton liked Trautman’s potential when drafting him out of Dayton and will now get a chance to coach him again in Denver. Through three NFL seasons Trautman has 60 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns.