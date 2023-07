The Saints are looking at some depth for their defensive line.

New Orleans worked out defensive end Kyle Phillips, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Phillips spent three seasons with the Jets from 2019-2021. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, playing 15 games with four starts as a rookie.

Phillips has recorded 2.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in his 29 career games.

He did not sign with a team last season.