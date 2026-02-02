Sam Darnold is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will hoist the Pete Rozelle Trophy as the Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player on Sunday night, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Darnold is a +120 favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.

On one hand, that’s no surprise: He’s the starting quarterback on the favored team, and the quarterback for the winning team has been the MVP in 34 of the previous 59 Super Bowls.

But it still represents a remarkable rise for Darnold, who was dismissed as a draft bust with the Jets, was benched by the Panthers, was a backup on the 49ers and was only available to the Seahawks last offseason because the Vikings decided not to keep him around. For Darnold now to be the Super Bowl MVP favorite is another step in a great career turnaround.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is next in the Super Bowl MVP betting odds at +235, followed by Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at +550, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III at +550 and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at +2800.