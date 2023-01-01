 Skip navigation
Sam Ehlinger in for Colts, Nick Foles ruled out

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:44 AM
nbc_pk_colts_221227
December 27, 2022 04:48 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons reflect on the Colts' train wreck season and wonder what Indianapolis can do to fix its issues.

The Colts’ quarterback carousel took another spin on Sunday and it landed back on Sam Ehlinger.

Nick Foles was injured on a hit by Kayvon Thibodeaux just before halftime and the Colts ruled him out of the game with injured ribs during the break. That left Ehlinger to take over the offense after a Darius Slayton fumble ended the first Giants possession of the third quarter.

Ehlinger, who started two games earlier this season, was nearly picked off by Thibodeaux on his first third dow, but the rookie dropped the ball and the Colts were able to try a 48-yard field goal.

Chase McLaughlin missed the kick and the Giants remain up 24-3. A win gives the Giants a playoff spot.