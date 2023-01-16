 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Hubbard: I was thinking “please don’t get caught” on fumble return

  
Published January 16, 2023 01:52 AM
nbc_snf_balcinhl_230115
January 15, 2023 11:23 PM
From an early lead to a wild 98-yard fumble return for TD, relive all the action from the Bengals’ 24-17 Wild Card win over the Ravens.

Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Ravens turned on a play at the Bengals’ goal line.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards was stopped short of a touchdown on a second down play and the Ravens called for a quarterback sneak on third down. Tyler Huntley leapt into the air in hopes of getting the ball into the end zone, but had it knocked out of his hands and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard returned the ball for a 98-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference in a 24-17 Bengals win.

Hubbard had a “caravan” with him, but said he knew Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was bearing down on him as he tried to go all the way from one end zone to the other.

“I was watching on the big screen. I was like, ‘He’s coming, somebody block him, please don’t get caught.’ That’s all I was thinking about,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website.

Andrews wasn’t able to make the tackle and Hubbard, a Cincinnati native, got to celebrate one of the biggest plays in franchise history. He called it a “pretty special” moment and the Bengals will need more of the same in Buffalo as they try to mount another run to the Super Bowl.