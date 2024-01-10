Sam LaPorta, Frank Ragnow miss Wednesday’s practice

The Lions are hoping somehow, some way that rookie tight end Sam LaPorta can find a way to play Sunday night.

LaPorta (knee) likely won’t practice this week.

He was one of five players who missed Wednesday’s on-field work.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (rest), offensive guard Graham Glasgow (rest), center Frank Ragnow (rest/knee/back/toe) and receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) also sat out.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs (thigh) was limited.

Defensive back Brian Branch (wrist), defensive end John Cominsky (illness), linebacker James Houston (ankle), cornerback Cameron Sutton (toe/heel), receiver Jameson Williams (ankle) and tight end Brock Wright (hip) were full participants.