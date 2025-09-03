 Skip navigation
Sam LaPorta not listed on Lions first injury report

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:27 PM

The Lions did not practice on Wednesday, but the club released its first injury report of the season — and it notably does not include one key player.

While tight end Sam LaPorta missed time during training camp with an undisclosed injury, he was not listed on the estimate. That indicates LaPorta should be just fine to play in the season opener against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Entering his third season, LaPorta caught 60 passes for 726 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games last year. He had 86 receptions for 889 yards with 10 TDs as a rookie in 2023.

Detroit noted running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) and linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) would not have practiced on Wednesday.

Receiver Isaac TeSlaa (illness) and guard Kayode Awosika (shoulder) would have been limited on Wednesday.