Samaje Perine has a bruised thumb

Broncos running back Samaje Perine made an early exit from Wednesday’s practice after hurting his thumb, but there does not appear to be much concern about his health moving forward.

Head coach Sean Payton said on Thursday that Perine has a bruised thumb and is doing fine as the team wraps up their offseason program. With over a month to go until training camp, the thumb issue will likely be forgotten by the time the Broncos are back on the field.

Perine signed a two-year contract with the Broncos this offseason and his role will be influenced by another injury in the backfield.

Javonte Williams’ recovery from last year’s knee injury has gone well enough that he was working during OTAs and a full return early in camp would be a good sign that he’ll be in the lineup to start the regular season.