Santa Clara council member is charged with perjury in connection with leaking report to 49ers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Santa Clara council member is charged with perjury in connection with leaking report to 49ers

  
Published April 15, 2023 07:15 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230405
April 5, 2023 08:56 AM
Craig Carton said the 49ers could pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers-Jets deal falls apart, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why this could be a move by Green Bay to try to get the deal done.

As dysfunctional relationships in sports go, perhaps none get more dysfunctional than the relationship between the 49ers and Santa Clara, the city in which the team plays its home games.

The latest twist happened Friday, when a member of the Santa Clara city council was charged with perjury , after denying under oath that he leaked a confidential report to the 49ers.

Anthony Becker allegedly lied to a grand jury when he claimed he did not leak a report from the grand jury to the 49ers and a local media outlet in 2022, before it was officially released.

“The 49ers have cooperated fully with the District Attorney’s Office in their investigation, and will continue to do so,” 49ers spokesperson Brian Brokaw said Friday in a statement to the Associated Press. “However, because this is an ongoing legal matter, the organization is not able to make any further comment at this time.”

The leaked report claimed that Becker and four other members of Santa Clara city council regularly voted “in a manner that is favorable to the 49ers,” and that they would routinely meet with the team’s lobbyists but would not disclose what was discussed.

Becker faces a felony charge for perjury, along with a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to perform duty.

The cantankerous relationship between Santa Clara and the 49ers has prompted the team to become directly involved in the local political landscape.