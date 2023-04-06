 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Santa Clara may sue 49ers over information regarding World Cup bid

  
Published April 6, 2023 06:33 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230405
April 5, 2023 08:56 AM
Craig Carton said the 49ers could pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers-Jets deal falls apart, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why this could be a move by Green Bay to try to get the deal done.

The tension lingers between the 49ers and the place they call home.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News (via Sports Business Journal), Santa Clara is “considering legal action” against the 49ers’ Levis Stadium management company.

The city claims that the 49ers have failed to surrender “critical information to help the city prepare to host” the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor contends that the 49ers “failed to meet a Feb. 1 deadline set by the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury to provide the city with key documents” relating to the international soccer tournament.

Santa Clara City Council is considering the issuance of a subpoena, or using other available avenues to force the 49ers to produce the information.

The relationship between Santa Clara and the 49ers has been contentious through most of it not all of the team’s time in Levi’s Stadium. It has prompted aggressive efforts by team CEO Jed York to support pro-49ers politicians, and to oppose those who are inclined to give the 49ers the business .