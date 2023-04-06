Santa Clara may sue 49ers over information regarding World Cup bid

The tension lingers between the 49ers and the place they call home.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News (via Sports Business Journal), Santa Clara is “considering legal action” against the 49ers’ Levis Stadium management company.

The city claims that the 49ers have failed to surrender “critical information to help the city prepare to host” the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor contends that the 49ers “failed to meet a Feb. 1 deadline set by the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury to provide the city with key documents” relating to the international soccer tournament.

Santa Clara City Council is considering the issuance of a subpoena, or using other available avenues to force the 49ers to produce the information.

The relationship between Santa Clara and the 49ers has been contentious through most of it not all of the team’s time in Levi’s Stadium. It has prompted aggressive efforts by team CEO Jed York to support pro-49ers politicians, and to oppose those who are inclined to give the 49ers the business .