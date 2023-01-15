 Skip navigation
Top News

Saquon Barkley scores second touchdown, giving Giants 31-24 lead

  
Published January 15, 2023 02:26 PM
January 13, 2023 11:59 AM
They Giants are set to play their first playoff game since 2016, as New York and Minnesota meet in the postseason for the first time since 2000. Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the key matchups to watch and are split with their predictions.

The Vikings tied the Giants 24-24 on a 38-yard field goal from Greg Joseph with 12:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed by 10 in the third quarter.

But the Giants have regained the fourth quarter lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. They lead 31-24 with 7:47 left.

It was Barkley’s second touchdown of the day, with his first coming on a 28-yard run.

He has only seven carries but has 53 yards and has caught four passes for 44 yards.

The Giants converted a fourth-and-one with Daniel Jones taking a shot to the neck from Eric Kendricks on the quarterback sneak.

The Giants have 416 yards with every scoring drive covering at least 75 yards.

Jones is 22-of-31 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Giants safety Jason Pinnock was carted off after the ensuing kickoff.