Saquon Barkley still out, Andrew Thomas still limited at Giants practice

Giants head coach Brian Daboll pushed back at reports that running back Saquon Barkley will miss Thursday night’s game during his Tuesday press conference and said Barkley is feeling better, but there’s no change to his status on the team’s injury report.

Barkley is listed as a non-participant for the second straight day. Barkley injured his ankle against Arizona last Sunday and reports on Monday indicated he will be out for at least this week’s game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas’ status is also unchanged. He missed the Cardinals game with a hamstring injury and is listed as a limited practice participant. Left guard Ben Bredeson remains in the concussion protocol and out of practice, which likely rules him out for Thursday.

Linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are also listed as limited.