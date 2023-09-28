Saquon Barkley will do individual drills in Thursday’s practice

Saquon Barkley is getting back on the field.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Brian Daboll said in his Thursday press conference that Barkley will do individual drills in the day’s practice and the team will see how he feels.

Barkley suffered an ankle sprain against the Cardinals in Week 2 and did not play last week in the Giants’ loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. While New York conducted walk-throughs during the short week, Barkley was listed as a non-participant on all three practice reports.

The Giants have even more extra time than normal coming off last Thursday’s game as they’ll host the Seahawks on Monday night.

Barkley has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown and caught nine passes for 41 yards with a TD in two games so far this year.