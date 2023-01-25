 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner, Brock Purdy among finalists for AP rookie of the year awards

  
Published January 25, 2023 03:38 AM
nbc_pft_dalsf_recap_230123
January 23, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the 49ers were able to expose Dallas’ offense, as well as how Brock Purdy has proven to be a fearless leader yet again.

When PFT announced our award winners earlier this month, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was our offensive rookie of the year and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named defensive rookie of the year .

The Associated Press versions of those awards will be given out at the NFL Honors show on the Thursday before the Super Bowl and both Purdy and Gardner are among the finalists for their rookie prizes.

Gardner’s teammate Garrett Wilson and Seahawks running back Ken Walker III join Purdy as the finalists on the offensive side of the ball. Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches for 1,103 yards this season while Walker’s 1,050 rushing yards led the way for rookies on that front.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen join Gardner as finalists for the defensive award.