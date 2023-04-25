 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Sauce Gardner clarifies comments about how “easy” it will be to make playoffs with Aaron Rodgers

  
Published April 25, 2023 04:30 PM
nbc_bfa_rodgerstrade_230425
April 25, 2023 05:35 PM
The New York Jets finally have their franchise quarterback and Michael Holley and Jim Trotter talk about what the ceiling is for the team heading into the season.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, whose Super Bowl week media tour abruptly ended after he apparently said a little more than he should have said about the looming pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, had some things to say now that Rodgers will be heading to Green Bay.

Appearing on the Slow News Day podcast with Kevin Clark, Gardner was asked whether the team’s protracted postseason drought ends this year.

Most definitely ,” Gardner replied. “We were a playoff team last year, you know, we just -- we didn’t finish like we were supposed to. But with A-Rod joining and a few more new pieces, that just makes it like easy.”

Gardner took to Twitter to clarify his comments. “Easier ,” he now says, not “easy.”

It was smart for him to do it. Last year, they didn’t make the playoffs, even though Gardner insisted they were a playoff team. This year, they might not make the playoffs, either.

They’re suddenly in one of the toughest divisions in the league, and they otherwise play the Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, and Chargers.

So even though Rodgers will sell tickets and jerseys and other stuff, and he will make the Jets a darling of the NFL’s standalone-game scheduling process, his presence guarantees no more for the Jets than Russell Wilson’s did for the Broncos in 2022.

And new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows a thing or two about that.