Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed fully participate in Jets practice

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said before Wednesday’s practice that Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed were still in the concussion protocol, but it looks like both cornerbacks could be cleared for a return to game action soon.

Gardner and Reed were both listed as full participants on the first injury report of the week. Both players missed the Jets’ Week Six win over the Eagles, but the full practices bode well for their return against the Giants this Sunday.

Cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) also missed Week Six and returned for a full practice.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and guard Joe Tippmann (quad) were out of practice. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), cornerback Michael Carter (hamstring), and wide receiver Irvin Charles (shoulder) were limited participants.