 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner “wouldn’t mind” Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers

  
Published January 27, 2023 04:11 AM

One of the highlights of Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner’s rookie season was a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field that ended with Gardner wearing a cheesehead on the field as the Jets celebrated the victory.

Gardner knocked away three of Aaron Rodgers’ passes during that win and he got a chance to reflect on his feelings about the Packers quarterback during an appearance on ESPN Radio Thursday. The Jets were seen as a potential suitor for Rodgers this offseason before they hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator and chatter about that possibility has only gone up since Thursday’s announcement of Hackett’s hiring.

Gardner called Rodgers “definitely elite ” and went on to answer whether he wants to see the Jets make a deal that brings the four-time MVP to town.
“I mean, you know, I would,” Gardner said. “I wouldn’t mind that. I just want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on on the defensive side.”

Rodgers hasn’t said he’s definitely playing in 2023 and the Packers haven’t said they’re willing to trade him, so a lot has to play out before there will be any idea about whether there’s a chance that Gardner will be sharing a locker room with Rodgers.