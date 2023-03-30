Scott Daly signs exclusive rights tender

Lions long snapper Scott Daly has signed his exclusive rights tender, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Daly, 29, has spent the past two seasons in Detroit, playing all 34 games.

He signed with the Cowboys in 2018 but didn’t make their roster.

The Lions finally gave him a chance in 2021, and he took advantage by making the roster.

Daley has played 266 special teams snaps in his career.