MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Scott Daly signs exclusive rights tender

  
Published March 30, 2023 12:49 PM
nbc_pft_goff_230330
March 30, 2023 08:16 AM
Dan Campbell believes Jared Goff has proven he’s "made for" the Lions, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Detroit will look to upgrade at QB in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lions long snapper Scott Daly has signed his exclusive rights tender, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Daly, 29, has spent the past two seasons in Detroit, playing all 34 games.

He signed with the Cowboys in 2018 but didn’t make their roster.

The Lions finally gave him a chance in 2021, and he took advantage by making the roster.

Daley has played 266 special teams snaps in his career.