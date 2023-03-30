Scott Fitterer: Anthony Richardson “more than a project,” he’s a really good player

The Panthers wrapped up their Pro Day visits with this year’s top quarterback prospects by watching Anthony Richardson work out at the University of Florida on Thursday.

Richardson flashed the big arm he showed during games for the Gators when he hit the roof of the team’s indoor practice facility with a throw on Thursday, so it was little surprise that Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer pointed out “tremendous arm strength” as one of the things he saw from the quarterback. Richardson’s athletic skills come with questions about his accuracy and processing speed, however, and that’s led many to label him as a project heading into the draft.

Fitterer said Richardson “showed everything we needed to see” on Thursday and dismissed that label while discussing the team’s view of the player.

“Obviously, he’s got a ton of talent, a lot of upside ,” Fitterer said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “The more you play, the better it’s going to be, as far as processing and timing. But he’s got everything to work with. . . . He’s more than a project; he’s a really good player.”

Richardson called himself a “workhorse” on Thursday and said he will work to clean up any of the areas where people feel he’s lacking as he begins his professional career. The Panthers’ confidence in his ability to do that will determine if he’s in the mix for the top pick for Carolina next month.