Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich impressed with how quickly Bryce Young is getting down to business

The NFL draft can look like a big party for the players selected, but the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been all business.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went to the team facility on Friday and impressed General Manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich with how eager he is to get to work.

“He acknowledged last night was fun, but today, he’s turning the page now,” Fitterer said of Young. “He talked about minicamp coming up, coached talked to him about getting the playbook. He’s business now.”

Reich said Young wants to prove he’ll be ready to start in Week One.

“He’s a class act,” Reich said. “That’s one of the things that made him such an attractive pick to us. He will go out and earn it.”

For a franchise quarterback, those attributes are as important as the physical tools. Fitterer and Reich have no doubt that they chose the right person to lead their team for years to come.