Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich impressed with how quickly Bryce Young is getting down to business

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich impressed with how quickly Bryce Young is getting down to business

  
Published April 29, 2023 01:14 AM
nbc_pft_caryyoungpick1_230427
April 27, 2023 06:10 PM
The Carolina Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL draft can look like a big party for the players selected, but the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been all business.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went to the team facility on Friday and impressed General Manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich with how eager he is to get to work.

“He acknowledged last night was fun, but today, he’s turning the page now,” Fitterer said of Young. “He talked about minicamp coming up, coached talked to him about getting the playbook. He’s business now.”

Reich said Young wants to prove he’ll be ready to start in Week One.

“He’s a class act,” Reich said. “That’s one of the things that made him such an attractive pick to us. He will go out and earn it.”

For a franchise quarterback, those attributes are as important as the physical tools. Fitterer and Reich have no doubt that they chose the right person to lead their team for years to come.