 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scott Fitterer: Panthers haven’t told Bryce Young he’ll be the No. 1 pick

  
Published April 18, 2023 08:45 AM
nbc_pft_bryceoung_230418
April 18, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why Bryce Young has become the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The betting odds have skewed heavily in his favor. He has canceled all additional visits.

So does quarterback Bryce Young know he’ll be the first overall pick in the draft?

Via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com, Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer said at a pre-draft press conference that the team hasn’t told Young he’ll be the pick.

Fitterer added that Young’s decision to cancel any future visits was a decision of Young and his representatives.

Even if the Panthers haven’t specifically said to Young, “You’ll be the pick,” there’s a way to send the message without being direct and explicit.

Obviously, word has gotten around that Young is the guy. The Panthers likely started to get the word out in order to ensure that fans were ready for it, given that the trade up to No. 1 sparked a widespread belief that the Panthers would select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

So, yes, to the likely chagrin of the league office, it’s becoming a given that the Panthers will be getting Young in only nine days. The draft officially will start with the second pick, currently held by Houston.