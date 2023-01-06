 Skip navigation
Scott Turner: I just do my job, whatever happens after this week you go with it

  
Published January 6, 2023 02:12 AM
nbc_csu_dalwas_230105
January 5, 2023 11:49 AM
Sam Howell is set to get the start for the Commanders against the Cowboys, which means Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both going with Dallas to cover the spread against Washington.

The Commanders’ playoff hopes disappeared thanks to an 0-3-1 run over the last four weeks.

The team switched quarterbacks from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz in a futile attempt to spark their offense during that stretch and they’ll do so again in Week 18 with rookie Sam Howell set for his first NFL start against the Cowboys. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner has called the plays for the unit all along and he’s wrapping up his third season with the Commanders.

Offensive success has been hard to find over that run and Turner faced questions about the possibility that the team might look to move in a different direction in an effort to change their fortunes.

“That’s part of this league. It could happen to anybody. It’s happened to guys that don’t expect it. I just do my job. Whatever happens after this week you go with it. I’m prepared to coach this game and get this team ready to be successful down the road ,” Turner said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Parting ways with Turner may not be in the cards for Washington, but they need to find some way to put a more consistent offense on the field for 2023.