Seahawks agree to terms with seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh

  
Published May 4, 2023 02:59 PM
The Seahawks drafted 10 players last weekend. The 10th of those, Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, has agreed to terms with the team, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The seventh-round pick becomes the first to agree to terms with the Seahawks.

He received a four-year, $3.93 million contract with a $90,582 signing bonus.

McIntosh had 192 touches for 1,334 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns last season, but his stock dropped because of a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. It was the third-slowest of any running back.

The Seahawks’ other draft picks in 2023 are Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (first round, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (first round), Auburn defensive end Derick Hall (second round), UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (second round), LSU guard Anthony Bradford (fourth round), Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young (fourth round), Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris (fifth round), Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi (fifth round), New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II (sixth round).