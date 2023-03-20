 Skip navigation
Seahawks announce release of Al Woods

  
Published March 20, 2023 05:23 PM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230310
March 10, 2023 08:02 AM
The Seahawks can escape Geno Smith’s contract after 1 year, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King dissect how quarterback deals have evolved.

The Seahawks released defensive tackle Al Woods on Monday, the team announced. They parted ways after three seasons in his second stint with the team, saving $3.67 million in cash and cap space.

Woods, who turns 36 next week, was a defensive co-captain last season along with Quandre Diggs.

The 13-year veteran started 30 games the past two years, totaling a career-high 50 tackles in 2021 and 39 tackles last season. He also recorded 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss combined the past two years.

His departure continues an overhaul of the defensive line. The Seahawks released Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson last week and have added defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in free agency.