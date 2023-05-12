Seahawks announce signing of six draft picks, 25 undrafted rookies

The Seahawks announced on Friday that they have six of their 10 draft picks under contract.

Deals with first-round wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, fifth-round edge rusher Mike Morris, and seventh-round running back Kenny McIntosh were reported earlier this week. Friday’s announcement also included word that deals are done with fourth-round defensive lineman Cameron Young, fifth-round center Olu Oluwatimi, and sixth-round safety Jerrick Reed II.

First-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon, second-round defensive end Derick Hall, second-round running back Zach Charbonnet, and fourth-round guard Anthony Bradford remain unsigned.

The list of undrafted additions includes East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers, who joins Geno Smith and Drew Lock on the depth chart. They also signed Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll, who is now the only long snapper on the roster.

Iowa State defensive end MJ Anderson, Ashland linebacker Michael Ayers, UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo, Coastal Carolina cornerback Lance Boykin, Washington linebacker Cam Bright, Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush, Montana State cornerback James Campbell, Florida State nose tackle Robert Cooper, North Dakota State tight end Noah Gindorff, Northwood wide receiver John Hall, Louisiana Tech tight end Griffin Hebert, East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson, Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers, Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, Montana linebacker Patrick O’Connell, Montana State safety Ty Okada, UCLA safety Morrell Osling III, Alabama guard Kendall Randolph, Louisiana running back Chris Smith, Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland, UCLA defensive end Jacob Sykes, San Diego State nose tackle Jonah Tavai, and Arizona safety Christian Young.