Seahawks beat Rams 19-16 in overtime, eliminate Lions from playoffs

It took a little extra time, but the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive — and ended those of the Lions — with their 19-16 overtime victory over the Rams.

Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to end regulation. But in overtime, Myers was able to hit a 32-yard field goal on Seattle’s second possession to end the game.

While Seattle ended Detroit’s postseason hopes, now the club will watch Sunday Night Football rooting hard for the Lions to beat the Packers. If Detroit wins, then Seattle will advance to the postseason and play San Francisco next weekend.

The Rams were plenty competitive on Sunday, particularly on defense. The club forced Seattle to settle for field goals throughout the contest, including late in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks had first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Los Angeles eventually stuffed Ken Walker on third-and-goal, with Myers hitting a 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 16-16.

Seattle had 22 first downs but was just 1-of-11 on third down.

Quarterback Geno Smith finished 19-of-31 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — both to Jalen Ramsey. The signal-caller also had 51 yards rushing. He threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

Walker finished the game with 114 yards on 29 carries.

For the Rams, Baker Mayfield finished 13-of-26 passing for 147 yards with an interception. That pick came in overtime, with safety Quandre Diggs cutting off a deep pass intended for Van Jefferson. That set up Myers’ game-winning field goal.

Cam Akers led with 104 yards on 21 carries, becoming the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley in 2015 to rush for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games.

The Seahawks will now wait to see if their season is over at 9-8 or if they’ll be headed to the Bay Area next weekend.

After winning Super Bowl LVI last year, the Rams finished 5-12 and now will have to resolve questions surrounding head coach Sean McVay’s future with the franchise.