Seahawks G.M. John Schneider tiptoes around talking about a Bobby Wagner reunion

  
Published February 23, 2023 03:28 PM
Linebacker Bobby Wagner spent 10 years in Seattle before the team decided to move on. With his next team, the Rams, deciding to move on after one season (sorry, “mutual parting”), Wagner could potentially end up back in Seattle.

Seahawks G.M. John Schneider was asked about the possibility during a Thursday appearance on Seattle Sports 710. Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Schneider said very little.

“He’s technically still on their roster so we won’t be able to speak to his agent for a minute or two , which is actually himself,’ Schneider said. “So, not sure that clears up anything.”

It doesn’t, but it does. There’s no reason to talk to Wagner’s agent (Wagner himself) unless the Seahawks are interested. If they’re not interested, why point out that “we won’t be able to speak” to him until he’s officially released?

Frankly, the Rams likely wouldn’t care if the Seahawks or anyone else spoke to Wagner before his release. It’s paperwork at this point.

That said, the league office has a bizarrely random approach to enforcing the tampering rules. Even if the Rams wouldn’t care, it’s smart to not be indiscreet.

Even if Schneider was a little indiscreet when implying that they eventually will be speaking to Wagner.