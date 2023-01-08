 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Seahawks get touchdown from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett, but Rams take lead back at 16-13

  
Published January 8, 2023 01:26 PM
January 5, 2023 12:00 PM
Sean McVay has called Los Angeles' season “a professional failure,” but the Rams have an opportunity to play spoiler on the road against the Seahawks, though Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like Seattle in a close contest.

Lions fans, things aren’t all bad.

Down 13-6 at halftime, the Seahawks are off to a good start in the third quarter. They forced a Rams punt on the club’s first drive to open the second half. And then quarterback Geno Smith unleashed a beautiful deep ball to receiver Tyler Lockett for a 36-yard touchdown, which tied the score at 13-13.

But the Rams came right back to get a field goal, retaking the lead at 16-13 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Seattle came out with more empty sets to start the third quarter and let Smith sling it. He connected on his first two passes of the possession for 15 and 23 yards before Ken Walker took a 15-yard rush to the L.A. 36. Smith hit Lockett with the deep ball down the left side on the next play.

The drive went 88 yards in just five plays and took 2:22 off the clock.

But on Los Angeles’ ensuing drive, Baker Mayfield got the Rams in scoring position with a 21-yard pass to receiver Tutu Atwell.

Though the drive stalled on the next set of downs, Matt Gay’s 38-yard field goal gave the Rams the lead back.