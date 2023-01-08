Seahawks get touchdown from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett, but Rams take lead back at 16-13

Lions fans, things aren’t all bad.

Down 13-6 at halftime, the Seahawks are off to a good start in the third quarter. They forced a Rams punt on the club’s first drive to open the second half. And then quarterback Geno Smith unleashed a beautiful deep ball to receiver Tyler Lockett for a 36-yard touchdown, which tied the score at 13-13.

But the Rams came right back to get a field goal, retaking the lead at 16-13 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Seattle came out with more empty sets to start the third quarter and let Smith sling it. He connected on his first two passes of the possession for 15 and 23 yards before Ken Walker took a 15-yard rush to the L.A. 36. Smith hit Lockett with the deep ball down the left side on the next play.

The drive went 88 yards in just five plays and took 2:22 off the clock.

But on Los Angeles’ ensuing drive, Baker Mayfield got the Rams in scoring position with a 21-yard pass to receiver Tutu Atwell.

Though the drive stalled on the next set of downs, Matt Gay’s 38-yard field goal gave the Rams the lead back.