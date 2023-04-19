 Skip navigation
Seahawks getting “periphery” calls for the fifth overall pick

  
Published April 19, 2023 01:59 PM
The Seahawks hosted Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson on Wednesday to wrap up their pre-draft visits.

With the fifth and 20th picks, the Seahawks could go a number of directions.

They had another of the top defensive players visit Seattle, with Georgia’s Jalen Carter making the trip out west. The Seahawks also watched all four of the top quarterbacks throw at the prospects’ respective pro days, and the team repeatedly has said it could draft one despite signing starter Geno Smith to a new deal.

The Seahawks also could trade out of the No. 5 spot.

General Manager John Schneider said Wednesday the team is fielding some initial calls about the availability of the fifth pick.

Kind of periphery stuff ,” Schneider said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “That stuff really gets pretty intense, I’d say, next Tuesday and Wednesday. Those are really the two days that people kind of set up broad parameters for moving up, moving back at different spots. And you have to be really pliable once it starts, because if you move into other spots, or move up, you have to be ready to roll.”

The Seahawks have traded their original first-round pick 10 times in the past 11 years, moving down in the draft or acquiring a veteran player in return. This marks only the second time in 27 years the Seahawks have owned a top-five pick, so the chances of them trading back this year might be lower than in previous years when they drafted late in the first round.

Schneider said team scouts have finished reviewing the Seahawks’ draft board, and coaches will dive into it this weekend. On Tuesday night, Schenider and coach Pete Carroll will meet with team chair Jody Allen to detail the team’s draft plan.