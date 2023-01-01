Seahawks go up 7-0 in a hurry

It didn’t take the Seahawks long to get on the board against the Jets.

Running back Ken Walker ran 60 yards on the first offensive play of the game and former Jet Geno Smith hit Colby Parkinson for a 12-yard touchdown two plays later. Another former Jet Jason Myers hit the extra point and the Seahawks, who are coached by former Jets coach Pete Carroll, have a 7-0 lead after 95 seconds.

Both teams open the day with playoff aspirations, but a loss would all but slam the door on their hopes.

That means the Jets will have to answer quickly if they’re going to get the result they want for this season.