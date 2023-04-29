 Skip navigation
Top News

Seahawks keep looking for a quarterback to draft

  
Published April 29, 2023 04:42 AM
In the weeks preceding the draft, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked repeatedly and openly about the possibility of taking a quarterback with the fifth overall pick. Obviously, it didn’t happen.

It still hasn’t happened. After round three ended, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider made it clear that it still could.

“Our goal every year is to draft a quarterback, it really has been, honestly,” Schneider told reporters. It hasn’t happened, you can’t just force it, especially at that position. It’s the most unique position in the game, so we feel like with Geno [Smith] and Drew [Lock], we have two really good quarterbacks.

“We have six picks tomorrow, there are still several good quarterbacks available. If we are able to line somebody up and it works, great, but we are not going to panic and push to do it. That’s when you can make huge mistakes.”

Seattle last took a quarterback in 2018, picking Alex McGough in round seven. The only other quarterback drafted in the Carroll-Schneider era currently plays in Denver.

Although Geno Smith signed a three-year, $105 million contract before free agency, the structure allows the Seahawks to tear it up after one year and $28 million. Even if they draft someone today, they’d need to see something they really like from the rookie before they’d say goodbye to Smith after one season.