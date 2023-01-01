 Skip navigation
Seahawks lead 17-6 at halftime

  
Published January 1, 2023 12:36 PM
nbc_pft_week17ripthrough_221230
December 30, 2022 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King rip through some of the biggest storylines in the NFL in Week 17, from Geno Smith's revenge game against the Jets to the Lions needing a win at home against the Bears.

The Seahawks can’t guarantee themselves a playoff spot with a win over the Jets in Week 17, but it’s a necessary step on any path to the playoffs and they’re halfway toward pulling it off.

Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdowns and the Seahawks kept the Jets out of the end zone over the first 30 minutes of action. The result is a 17-6 halftime lead at their home field.

Smith is 8-of-12 for 120 yards and he’s hit tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry for the two scores. Rookie running back Ken Walker had a 60-yard run on the first offensive play of the game and has 12 carries for 95 yards overall. That pushed him over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the season.

The Seahawks lost linebacker Jordyn Brooks to a knee injury and wide receiver Tyler Lockett also went to the locker room. Lockett had surgery to repair a broken finger last week.

Mike White is 12-of-21 for 122 yards and an interception. He was able to move the Jets into Seahawks territory twice, but the team continues to have issues producing touchdowns once they get to the red zone. If that doesn’t change in the second half, the Jets will likely be limited to a spoiler only role in Week 18.