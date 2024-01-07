Seahawks lead Cardinals 13-6 at halftime

The Cardinals have 191 yards. They have six points.

Arizona kicked red zone field goals after stalling at the Seattle 5 and 16, and the Cardinals trail 13-6 at halftime.

The Seahawks need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, along with a Packers loss to the Bears. Green Bay leads 7-6 at halftime.

Seattle has 219 yards, but it, too, has left points on the field in going 1-for-3 in the red zone. The game’s only touchdown came on a 19-yard throw from Geno Smith to Will Dissly with 7:06 remaining until halftime.

Jason Myers has field goals of 33 and 29 yards.

Smith is 8-of-17 for 111 yards, with Dissly catching two for 40. Ken Walker has 10 rushes for 55 yards.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 9 of 14 passes for 105 yards. He also has run for 30 yards on two carries.

James Conner has 11 carries for 55 yards.