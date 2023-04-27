 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Seahawks pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20

  
Published April 27, 2023 06:36 PM
nbc_simms_no5devonwitherspoon_230427
April 27, 2023 09:07 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how DB Devon Witherspoon's explosiveness will positively impact the Seattle Seahawks defense moving forward.

The Seahawks selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick. They took Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick.

Instead of grooming a rookie quarterback behind him, Geno Smith now has another weapon.

Smith-Njigba is the first receiver off the board, and the Seahawks’ phone call ended a longer-than-expected wait in the green room in Kansas City.

He joins an offense that has DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at the position already.

Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season with a left hamstring injury. He played 60 snaps in three games and made five catches for 43 yards.

In his college career, he made 110 receptions for 1,698 yards and 10 touchdowns with six drops in 23 games.