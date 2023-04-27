Seahawks pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20

The Seahawks selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick. They took Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick.

Instead of grooming a rookie quarterback behind him, Geno Smith now has another weapon.

Smith-Njigba is the first receiver off the board, and the Seahawks’ phone call ended a longer-than-expected wait in the green room in Kansas City.

He joins an offense that has DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at the position already.

Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season with a left hamstring injury. He played 60 snaps in three games and made five catches for 43 yards.

In his college career, he made 110 receptions for 1,698 yards and 10 touchdowns with six drops in 23 games.