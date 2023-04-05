 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Seahawks see “a lot of work to do” on defense without much money to do it

  
Published April 5, 2023 02:41 AM
April 4, 2023 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms would be stunned if the Seahawks went for a QB with the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and examine why they anticipate Seattle selecting a defensive player.

The Seahawks have added the likes of defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, safety Julian Love, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, and linebacker Bobby Wagner to their roster in free agency, but those moves haven’t filled all of the holes on the defensive side of the ball.

Head coach Pete Carroll said that the team still has “a lot of work to do” to build out their defense, but their ability to address those needs will be impacted by their cap position. The team created a little breathing room by rescinding their tender on restricted free agent safety Ryan Neal last week — Neal is set to sign in Tampa — but they have to set money aside to sign draft picks and Carroll said that means the team will be looking for players prioritizing fit over the biggest possible payday.

“This will be more of a recruiting process than anything, and I’ll need the players to really help us on that as well as the coaches,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “But we’ve got some spots that we’ve got to fill, and they’re going to be crucial. I’m hoping some guys will see that this is a great opportunity for them to come in and be part of something really good.”

The Seahawks made the playoffs last year and they’re set to add a pair of first-round picks later this month, so they have some selling points to use as they try to finish up their roster building for the coming season.