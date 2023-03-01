 Skip navigation
Seahawks see “rare opportunity” to draft a QB this year

  
Published March 1, 2023 01:37 AM
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how Geno Smith was able to exceed expectations last season, address the reports about Russell Wilson and more.

Geno Smith’s future with the Seahawks was a topic of conversation for General Manager John Schneider at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, but he isn’t the only quarterback on the team’s radar heading into the offseason.

The Seahawks have two first-round picks, including No. 5, and two second-round picks at their disposal and that gives them the right kind of assets to add a rookie to the mix regardless of how things play out with Smith. Head coach Pete Carroll said it is a “rare opportunity” for the Seahawks to have a pick so high in the first round and that the team is “totally connected to the quarterbacks that are coming out” in this year’s draft.

Schneider said talks with Smith on a long-term deal have been positive, but he also made it clear that the team doesn’t see signing Smith as closing the door on drafting another quarterback in the first round.

“Because they don’t grow on trees,” Schneider said. “It’s very hard. It’s probably the hardest position to acquire a talent, a guy that everybody feels very confident in.”

The Seahawks have only drafted one quarterback — seventh-rounder Alex McGough in 2018 — since Russell Wilson arrived and took over the position in 2012. Wilson’s now in Denver and the picks that the Broncos sent to Seattle may result in the Seahawks setting up the future of the position for another decade.