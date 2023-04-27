Seahawks select Devon Witherspoon with fifth overall pick

The Seahawks informed starting quarterback Geno Smith they could select a quarterback. They didn’t with the fifth overall pick, though they still have the 20th overall selection.

With quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson taken with three of the first four picks, the Seahawks had a better selection of defensive players. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, who went third to the Texans, was the only defensive player selected ahead of Seattle.

The Seahawks used nearly all of their allotted 10 minutes before selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

He will start opposite Tariq Woolen, a fifth-round pick last year who led the league with six picks.

The Seahawks were seen as a logical spot for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but they passed on Carter to take Witherspoon.

Witherspoon made three interceptions and had 17 passes defensed in 2022, and he finished his four-year with five picks and 30 pass breakups.