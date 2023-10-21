Seahawks sign C Joey Hunt to 53-player roster, waive OG Ben Brown

Seahawks starting center Evan Brown (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two days, and coach Pete Carroll has called Brown a game-time decision.

Brown’s injury prompted the Seahawks to sign center Joey Hunt off their practice squad to the 53-player roster.

The team announced it waived offensive guard Ben Brown in a corresponding move. They also elevated receiver Easop Winston and running back SaRodorick Thompson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Rookie Olu Oluwatimi will start at center if Evan Brown can’t play, with Hunt serving as his backup.

Hunt, a 2016 sixth-round pick, has appeared in 35 games in his career with 11 starts. He spent 2020 and 2021 with the Colts, primarily on the practice squad, before returning to Seattle on the practice squad last season.

Winston and Thompson give the Seahawks depth at positions that could have injury questions, with receiver DK Metcalf (hip/ribs) and running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) both listed as questionable.

Winston previously spent time with the Rams, Saints and Browns before signing to Seattle’s practice squad last season. He has not played a down for the Seahawks yet in the regular season, but in two preseason games, Winston caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Thompson, an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, will play his first NFL regular-season game Sunday if he is active. Thompson rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in the preseason.