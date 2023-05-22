 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Seahawks sign LaTrell Bumphus

  
Published May 22, 2023 10:03 AM

With OTAs beginning this week, Seattle has added another defensive lineman.

The Seahawks signed undrafted free agent nose tackle LaTrell Bumphus, the team announced on Monday.

Bumphus played his college ball at Tennessee, where he appeared in 55 career games with 24 starts. He recorded 66 total tackles with 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Bumphus started out his college career as a tight end but converted to a defensive lineman after the 2018 season.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived outside linebacker Chris Garrett. He had signed with Seattle’s practice squad in January and signed a futures deal with the club after the season.