Seahawks sign NT Robert Cooper, waive NT Roderick Perry

  
Published August 1, 2023 03:18 PM

The Seahawks made a couple of changes to their defensive line on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of nose tackle Robert Cooper. He will take the roster spot of Roderick Perry, who signed with the team just before the start of training camp.

Cooper signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted out of Florida State in April, but was waived a short time later. He had 123 tackles and 13 tackles for loss while playing in 57 college games.

Bryan Mone, fourth-round pick Cameron Young, and Austin Faoliu are the other nose tackles on the roster. Faoliu is currently on the physically unable to perform list.