Seahawks sign Tony Jones from practice squad, waive Isaiah Mack

  
Published January 13, 2023 12:24 PM
January 13, 2023 12:01 PM
Mike Florio explains why he's "stunned" by San Francisco's two-score advantage entering a home showdown against NFC West rivals the Seahawks, Chris Simms shares why Seattle needs to change their offensive approach, and the two are on the same page with their selections.

The Seahawks signed running back Tony Jones Jr. to their active roster off the practice squad, the team announced.

They needed running back depth with DeeJay Dallas questionable for Saturday’s playoff game with an ankle injury.

Jones, who the Seahawks signed off the Saints’ practice squad earlier this season, has appeared in four games for Seattle. He has 11 touches for 34 yards for the Seahawks after gaining 20 yards on four touches in two games with New Orleans.

The Seahawks waived nose tackle Isaiah Mack to make room on the 53-player roster.

Seattle claimed Mack off waivers last month with Al Woods dealing with an injury and Bryan Mone heading to injured reserve, but he was inactive for his two games with Seattle.

The Seahawks also elevated receiver Cade Johnson and linebacker Alexander Johnson from the practice squad for Saturday’s game.

Cade Johnson appeared in three games this season and last week recorded his first two catches for 21 yards.

Alexander Johnson, a veteran linebacker who has made 34 career starts, signed to Seattle’s practice squad earlier this season. Johnson was elevated for last week’s game to give the Seahawks extra inside linebacker depth with Jordyn Brooks going on injured reserve.

He totaled three tackles in his Seahawks’ debut, playing 16 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams.